



Protesters and supporters of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement faced off in Aurora on Saturday. Hundreds of anti-ICE demonstrators walked several miles from Denver’s City Park to the GEO Aurora ICE Processing Center.

Streets were shut down for the march and rallies. It culminated with both sides meeting in Aurora.

Those against the current immigration policies marched miles through the cities to say enough. They carried signs, chanted and displayed a show of diversity with a message of unity.

Among them was 70-year-old Ellen Laverdure of Lafayette.

“I’m marching because like so many of us I am getting sick of seeing babies being put in cages,” she told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

That clash in viewpoints became vocal as the anti-ICE marchers reached the detention center.

Barricades, large trucks and warning signs were in place. No sticks, pipes, or open carrying of guns were allowed.

With demonstrations on opposite sides of an explosive issue the police strategy was clear, keep the groups apart. Demonstrators were directed to separate entrances which were blocks apart.

On the pro-ICE side, “God Bless America” was accompanied by an array of American flags. Columnist Michelle Malkin was one of the organizers.

“We stand with law enforcement and with immigration enforcement officials not only at this facility, but those across the country that have been demonized and smeared by people who do not believe in borders or sovereignty,” she said.

ICE protesters shouted “abolish ICE,” on the other, ICE supporters tried to drown them out with chants of “USA.”

With police and barricades in the middle, this ended in only a war of words.

Aurora police thanked participants and organizers for a peaceful event.

Today’s #ProtestAndRally was a prime example of how everyone can safely and peacefully assemble regardless of their views. This event has concluded, and we wish everyone a safe weekend. pic.twitter.com/rHkxc9nRzY — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 21, 2019

