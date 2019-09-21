TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 Closed Over The Weekend For Central 70 Project
Filed Under:bears, Castle Pines News, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Douglas County News

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a home in Castle Pines on Thursday for a pair of bear cubs, believed to be orphaned, roaming close to homes and a school. Officers first found and tranquilized a bear in a tree.

Then they found another cub near Rock Canyon High School. Officers say their mother was nowhere to be seen.

However, they say the cubs looked healthy.

Both cubs were relocated to an area far from people.

Comments