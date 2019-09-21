CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a home in Castle Pines on Thursday for a pair of bear cubs, believed to be orphaned, roaming close to homes and a school. Officers first found and tranquilized a bear in a tree.
(2/4) The first was a female that weighs 40 pounds. A Castle Pines Village resident found it on its patio and wildlife officers were able to get it up a tree and safely tranquilize it shortly after noon. pic.twitter.com/guoAYCbC2E
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 21, 2019
Then they found another cub near Rock Canyon High School. Officers say their mother was nowhere to be seen.
However, they say the cubs looked healthy.
(4/4) The decision was made to relocate the cubs to an area where they can hopefully grow and be successful away from people. They will be released in an area of Douglas County that wildlife officers know has good forage for the season (video is of the female). pic.twitter.com/LnBIFzTMNP
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 21, 2019
Both cubs were relocated to an area far from people.
