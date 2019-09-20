Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Country music star Miranda Lambert has just announced she’ll play a show at the Pepsi Center in 2020. The concert will take place on Feb. 1 and will include special guests Cody Johnson and LANCO.
The two-time Grammy winner who is also a member of the group Pistol Annies has had hits with songs like “The House That Built Me,” ”White Liar,” ”Mama’s Broken Heart,” and “Gunpowder and Lead.”
Lambert tweeted “Excited to announce the #WildcardTour is hitting the road in 2020! Can’t wait to get out there and play more of this new music for y’all.”
Tickets go on sale on Sept. 27. Get more information at KYGO’s website.
