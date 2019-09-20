Comments
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) — The King Soopers at 17031 Lincoln Avenue in Parker is recalling multiple kinds of packaged meat and poultry sold on Thursday.
The recall includes Kroger ground turkey, Simple Truth ground beef, Hormel pork loin, Isernio’s ground chicken, Perdue chicken breasts and more.
Full list of recalled items:
Store managers discovered the problem on Thursday. No illnesses have been reported.
Customers who purchased any of the recalled products should not consume them and should return them to the store for a refund or replacement.
Customers who have any questions can contact King Soopers at 1-800-576-4377.
