DENVER (CBS4) — Climate activists of all ages are taking part in a global general strike on Friday. It was organized by school students and is expected to be the biggest day of climate demonstrations in the planet’s history. In Colorado, children, teens, adults and seniors participated in marches and protests in Denver and Steamboat Springs.

The Global Climate Strike is the third in a worldwide series of climate rallies organized by school students, and led by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg. Protestors hope to put pressure on politicians and policy makers to act on climate issues.

In Denver, activists met at Union Station and marched to the Colorado State Capitol.

Other Denver students met at City Park to demonstrate their concern about about climate change.

“It just shows the people in power that students and young people and the generation who will have to deal with this cares,” said Amelia Gorman, a senior at the Denver School of the Arts. “We want to make sure our future safety is ensured.”

Youths gather in Washington

In Washington, D.C., students — some as young as elementary school age — gathered late Friday morning in John Marshall Park ahead of a march to the Capitol.

Many skipped school despite being told that their absences will be considered unexcused. While some will be excused with a note from their parents, others told CNN they are willing to accept whatever consequences they receive in order to participate.

Protesters chanted, “This is what democracy looks like,” while holding signs with messages such as “There is no Planet B.”

NYC gives 1.1 million students permission to skip school

In New York City 1.1 million pupils will be allowed to skip school on Friday after the city announced it would not penalize public school students joining the strikes, but made it clear that the students did need parental consent.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted he supported the move: “New York City stands with our young people. They’re our conscience.”

Crowds were marching early Friday afternoon in lower Manhattan to Battery Park, where a roster of young climate activists will speak, including Thunberg, who sailed to New York to attend the UN Climate Action Summit.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)