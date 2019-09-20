Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival returns to Colorado this weekend! The free event features new literary works from all over the world. Saturday and Sunday, explore new authors and meet other readers at the Boulder Public Library.
Celebrate 50 years of Oktoberfest in Denver! Head to the area of 21st and Larimer for stein hoisting, bratwurst, and live music. The yearly event takes place over the next two weekends. It’s free to attend.
There’s no better way to get ready for fall than to celebrate Punkin’ Chunkin’. Head to the Arapahoe Park Racetrack Saturday and Sunday to watch teams compete over who can shoot a pumpkin the farthest. Tickets are $5.
Today through Sunday, venture to Pueblo for the annual Chile and Frijoles Festival. Check out live entertainment, cooking competitions, and of course, green chile! Head to Union Avenue for the free celebration.
