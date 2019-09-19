Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Nuggets have signed a former first round draft pick to add depth to their front line. The team signed Tyler Zeller to a non-guaranteed training camp contract, according to the Denver Post.
Zeller is a 7-foot center who played in only 6 games last season for Atlanta and Memphis.
Zeller has spent 7 seasons in the NBA since being selected by Dallas with the 17th pick in the 2012 draft.
Zeller joins Nikola Jokic, Mason Plumlee, Paul Millsap, Jerami Grant, Juancho Hernangomez, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Dozier, Tyler Cook and Bol Bol as front line players under contract.
You must log in to post a comment.