Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police say a teenager was shot and killed Wednesday, near South Monaco Parkway and Mexico Avenue, not far from Cook Park.
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police say a teenager was shot and killed Wednesday, near South Monaco Parkway and Mexico Avenue, not far from Cook Park.
The teen was shot at about 4:45 p.m. Later that night, police say the he died at the hospital.
As of now, no one is under arrest and there is no suspect information available. Police asked anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.
On Sunday, the Denver Post reported Sunday that 15 teens and children have been shot and killed in the city since January 2018, more than in the previous three years combined. This death brings that total to 16. The Post reported gun violence is disproportionately impacting black and Latino teens.
You must log in to post a comment.