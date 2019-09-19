Comments
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Members of the South Park Education Association are meeting with the school district on Thursday to talk salaries. Teachers and the district have been in talks about wages since the beginning of the month.
The district recently said an increase in teacher wages is not feasible this year. Thursday, both sides will talk about a possible plan for next year.
The meeting is open to the public. It is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. at the Park County District Offices.
