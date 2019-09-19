



– In an effort to bring hope to Coloradans struggling with addiction, a new project uses greeting cards to fight the growing epidemic. The Recovery Card Project was created by the state’s opioid anti-stigma campaign, the Lift Label.

The Recovery Card Project offers free greeting cards centered around addiction recovery, to lift the spirits of those struggling.

Kaley Jones is celebrating nine years of recovery. She said her drug addiction began when she was 15 years old. By the time she turned 19, her family stepped in to help.

“I think the feelings when I look back are just utter desperation of escaping a world I didn’t understand,” Jones said.

Jones now spends her time helping others navigate the road to recovery. She shared her story at the launch of The Recovery Card Project on Thursday. She told CBS4 while rehab was the toughest and most isolating part of recovery, cards from friends and family is what pushed her through.

“Every time I got one, it was a reminder that my life was still valuable and I still have purpose,” she explained. “And that even though I have to clean up the wreckage in my past, I wasn’t alone in that.”

Jones says a simple greeting card, can have a profound effect on a recovering addict.

“Maybe it took them just two minutes to write it, but that was two minutes that they were thinking about me,” she explained. “That made all the difference.”

Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Human Services announced the new line of recovery-themed greeting cards at the state Capitol. Polis is no stranger to the concept of how a special message can change a person’s outlook.

“I really grew up helping people convey feelings of love and affection,” he said, talking about his family’s greeting card business. “I’m so glad the state of Colorado will now do the same.”

Each card was designed by a local artist. Some are recovering addicts themselves, while others like Jannah Farooque, have lost loved ones to addiction.

“I believe in color therapy so that’s what I used,” Farooque said. “If it just helps one person, that’s enough.”

The recovery-themed greeting cards are free, and available at RecoveryCardsProject.com.