DENVER (CBS4) – Workers in Denver could soon make a minimum of $15 an hour. Mayor Michael Hancock and City Councilwoman Robin Kneich announced the proposal for a minimum wage hike Thursday.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock proposes raising the local minimum wage to $15 per hour. (credit: CBS)

“Our workers here in Denver deserve a raise that is long overdue,” Mayor Hancock said.

This would impact anyone who works within city and county limits.

“It will mean a raise for more than 100,000 workers who live and work in Denver,” Hancock said.

If the city council approves the proposal, Denver workers will get a raise to $13.80 starting Jan. 1, 2020 and another raise to $15.87 on Jan. 1, 2021.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

If it passes, Denver will be the first city in Colorado to act under a recently passed state law that allows local governments to set their own minimum wage.

The state’s minimum wage next year will be $12 an hour.

