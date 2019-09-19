DENVER (CBS4) – Workers in Denver could soon make a minimum of $15 an hour. Mayor Michael Hancock and City Councilwoman Robin Kneich announced the proposal for a minimum wage hike Thursday.
“Our workers here in Denver deserve a raise that is long overdue,” Mayor Hancock said.
This would impact anyone who works within city and county limits.
“It will mean a raise for more than 100,000 workers who live and work in Denver,” Hancock said.
If the city council approves the proposal, Denver workers will get a raise to $13.80 starting Jan. 1, 2020 and another raise to $15.87 on Jan. 1, 2021.
If it passes, Denver will be the first city in Colorado to act under a recently passed state law that allows local governments to set their own minimum wage.
The state’s minimum wage next year will be $12 an hour.
