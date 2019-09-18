Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver most likely won’t be the new home of the Medal of Honor Museum. That’s after Tuesday night’s vote by the RTD board failed to get enough support for the property.
The finalists for the new location are Denver and Arlington, Texas.
The museum operators want to build on the property next to the Civic Center Station at Colfax Avenue and Lincoln Street, on a diagonal from the state Capitol.
RTD holds the lease for that land through 2075. Tuesday night, the proposal to sublease to the museum failed. It needed eight votes but only received seven.
The RTD board members who voted against the proposal say the property is worth much more than the $123,000 a year the Medal of Honor Museum is willing to pay.
The final decision for the site of the museum is expected in October.
