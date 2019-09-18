  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Westminster News

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Westminster shot and injured a man with a gun inside a home on Wednesday morning. That’s according to Westminster police, who say a SWAT team was serving a search warrant when the confrontation happened.

westminster officer involved shooting

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened on Hooker Street between 71st Avenue and 72nd Avenue.

So far there’s no word on the condition of the suspect. No officers were hurt.

Comments