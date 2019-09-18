Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Westminster shot and injured a man with a gun inside a home on Wednesday morning. That’s according to Westminster police, who say a SWAT team was serving a search warrant when the confrontation happened.
The shooting happened on Hooker Street between 71st Avenue and 72nd Avenue.
#72OIS SWAT serving search warrant. Inside home officers encounter male w/gun. Officers fired striking suspect – unk condition on suspect
— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) September 18, 2019
So far there’s no word on the condition of the suspect. No officers were hurt.
