WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Some Mountain Range High School teachers really gave it their all for a good cause on Wednesday. The Westminster school put their teachers in the target zone for a pie in the face.
The tasty mess was all part of a fundraising effort for Children’s Hospital Colorado organized by DECA students and their teachers.
Whoever raised more money was the one who got to throw the pies.
This year, the school raised about $13,600. The money will benefit children, teens and young adults fighting cancer.
