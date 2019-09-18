Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The man who caused a fiery crash on Interstate 70 in 2018 learned his sentence on Wednesday. Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
In March of 2018, Zamarripa-Castaneda, 28, caused the crash which involved a semi truck near I-70 and Brighton Boulevard. Police say Zamarripa-Castaneda’s blood alcohol content level was .121.
The driver of the semi, 57-year-old John Anderson of Lone Tree, died in the crash.
Zamarripa-Castaneda did not stay at the scene and was arrested the next morning at his home. He was then released from custody on $25,000 bond days later.
Zamarripa-Castaneda is an undocumented immigrant. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says they were notified of his release about an hour afterward. The suspect later turned himself into ICE.
He pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide-DUI on July 12.
