MONTBELLO, Colo. (CBS4) – After two shootings in two nights this week, one of which was a homicide, neighbors and police teamed up to share concerns about the violence. Denver Police held a community meeting Wednesday on Lackland Place.

The location was the scene of a shooting early Tuesday morning near Altura Street in the Montbello neighborhood. One man was killed.

Tired of the recent violence, Joel Hodge, founder of the non-profit Struggle of Love Foundation, helped organize the community meeting with Denver Police on the same street.

“This block has been traumatized twice in two nights, and it’s babies that live on that block,” Hodge said. “We need to assure those babies that they are taken care of by the community.”

Denver Police say on Tuesday morning, a man died at the hospital after a shooting near Lackland Pl. and Altura St. The night before, gunshots were reported just a few houses down.

It’s a problem Patrol Division Chief Ron Thomas says is neighborhood-wide. In August, officers responded to another murder on East Albrook Drive.

“I would say, when we look at a three-year comparison, I would say this has been a higher year in terms of violent crime,” Chief Thomas said. “We do attribute that to an increase in gang crime.”

Part of the solution for DPD is involving the community with meeting’s like the one held Wednesday night. The rest of the solution is increased police work.

“We’re increasing staffing, we’re using data to inform where we deploy officers,” listed Thomas.

Hodge sees the problem as a lack of love and compassion. That’s why he wants the neighborhood to take a stand.

“It’s for the community to know that we are not scared and we are right here with you,” Hodge said. “Please let’s stop the violence.”