Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Quincy Reservoir in Aurora has closed early for the season because of blue-green algae. The poor water quality forced the closure this week instead of the end of October.
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Quincy Reservoir in Aurora has closed early for the season because of blue-green algae. The poor water quality forced the closure this week instead of the end of October.
Blue-green algae can be harmful and potentially deadly to people and pets.
Quincy Reservoir closed briefly last month for the same reason.
Blue-green algae has turned up at other lakes and recreational water areas around the Denver metro area this summer, including Sloan’s Lake, Prospect Lake, Bear Creek Pond and Windsor Lake.
LINK: Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment Blue-Green Algae Blooms
You must log in to post a comment.