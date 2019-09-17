WINDSOR, Colo., (CBS4) – A Lakewood woman picked up her dog from surgery Tuesday after the community raised money to make his treatment possible. CBS4 first reported on Oscar, the Greyhound, on Saturday after he was injured by a driver who took off after the crash.
Oscar is now home starting the long road to recovery after undergoing surgery at Royal Vista Veterinary Specialists in Windsor.
“It’s an overwhelming sense of joy knowing Oscar is going to be OK,” said owner, Christy Avila.
Avila says the driver who hit Oscar first offered to pay for his medical care, but then left the scene.
The Greyhound-mix suffered two fractured bones in his front leg. One bone broke through the skin.
“It looked like someone had taken from his elbow down and crushed his leg,” said Brittany Curry, a vet-tech with Royal Vista Veterinary Specialists. “It was very necessary he had surgery.”
For Avila, it was necessary, but unaffordable, so she started a GoFundMe page. Two days after sharing her story with CBS4, the community had donated more than $7,000.
“Grateful isn’t even the word to describe it,” said Avila. “It’s indescribable the amount of gratitude I have.”
On Monday, surgeons put a permanent plate in Oscar’s leg. Over the next several weeks he’ll need constant checkups and possibly physical therapy.
“It’s going to be a tough six weeks, but we are so excited,” Avila said.
Lakewood Police are still looking for the driver in this case.
Investigators found an open bottle of whiskey in his car and say he could face hit and run or leaving the scene of an accident charges.
