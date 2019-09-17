Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The historic Loretto Heights campus may soon be transformed. Denver City Council members voted to approve a development plan for the area on Monday night.
The 72-acre spot in southwest Denver is 130 years old.
The plan would bring in commercial and retail businesses.
The campus served as a girls boarding school and college. The Sisters of Loretto have been involved in the decision process.
The iconic clock tower building, full of intricate designs, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The area plan calls for housing close by with consideration of preserving Latino neighborhoods. There is still one more rezoning vote on the schedule.
