DENVER (CBS4) — Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, will attend an event in Denver to promote their new book.
“‘The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience’ is the first book that Secretary Clinton and Chelsea have written together, and they are excited to welcome readers into a conversation they began having when Chelsea was a little girl. Join them as they discuss the women throughout history who have had the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done,” event organizers stated.
The event will be held Monday, Nov. 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1820 Broadway in Denver. Tickets are $37 (plus tax and convenience fee) and include a copy of “The Book of Gutsy Women.” Tickets can be purchased here.
Check in begins at 5 p.m. and the presentation begins at 7 p.m. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
