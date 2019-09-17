Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Driver license offices across Colorado were unable to issue driver licenses on Tuesday morning due to network issues. DMV locations are also unable to issue instruction permits and identification cards.
The Department of Revenue is working to resolve the network issues which were first noticed on Tuesday morning.
Those wishing to skip the line are advised to go online at mydmv.colorado.gov to try to complete a driver license renewal, request a driving record, pay a citation or complete dozens of other services.
