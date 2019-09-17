  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Douglas County Sheriff


UPDATE: The boy’s parents were found about 20 minutes after the publication of this story.

(CBS4) – Authorities in Douglas County are trying to find the parents of a boy who they found in the Castle Pines area. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday morning sent out a tweet saying the 2-year-old was found near the intersection of Alex Court and Village Square Drive.

Douglas County boy found parents missing

(credit: Douglas County)

The office shared pictures of the blond, curly haired boy and said he is currently “in safe keeping.” They didn’t state in the tweet if the boy said his name.

Anyone who has any information about who the boy is is asked to call 303-660-7500.

https://twitter.com/dcsheriff/status/1173957417316470784

Comments