UPDATE: The boy’s parents were found about 20 minutes after the publication of this story.
(CBS4) – Authorities in Douglas County are trying to find the parents of a boy who they found in the Castle Pines area. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday morning sent out a tweet saying the 2-year-old was found near the intersection of Alex Court and Village Square Drive.
The office shared pictures of the blond, curly haired boy and said he is currently “in safe keeping.” They didn’t state in the tweet if the boy said his name.
Anyone who has any information about who the boy is is asked to call 303-660-7500.
