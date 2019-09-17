Filed Under:Jefferson County News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two bodies have been found near the Olinger Mount Lindo Cemetery, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The cemetery is located in the 5900 block of South Turkey Creek Road.

(credit: CBS4)

Investigators are asking people to avoid the area during the death investigation.

(credit: CBS4)

Deputies confirmed that the two deceased are males and that there is no threat to the public.

