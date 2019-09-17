Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two bodies have been found near the Olinger Mount Lindo Cemetery, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The cemetery is located in the 5900 block of South Turkey Creek Road.
Investigators are asking people to avoid the area during the death investigation.
UPDATE: Regarding the Mt. Lindo Cemetery call, we have two deceased males on scene. There is no threat to the public. Please continue to avoid the area while our investigation continues #jeffco pic.twitter.com/Me5fS6JuA2
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 17, 2019
Deputies confirmed that the two deceased are males and that there is no threat to the public.
