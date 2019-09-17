Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – On the heels of his Democratic debate appearance, presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will hold a town hall in Aurora Thursday. He’ll listen to community members about the impact of gun violence.
O’Rourke has repeatedly called for immediate action on gun control. One of his proposed plans is a mandatory assault weapon buyback program. He’ll be introduced by Colorado State Representative Tom Sullivan, who lost his son in the 2012 Aurora Theater Shooting.
The town hall happens Thursday at the City Cafe at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway in Aurora at 5:00 p.m.
