DENVER (CBS4) – Suicide is the leading cause of death in Colorado for people ages 10 to 24. While people may be talking about it, AT&T and local nonprofits are asking what we can do to combat the issue. A new initiative called “Believe Denver” is seeking to do just that. It is designed to provide support and solutions, to encourage young people and know that their lives are valued.

“This is a nationwide program where they ask all of us to identify an area that we feel we can make an impact,” explained Roberta Robinette, AT&T-Colorado President.

The Sept. 17 public launch of Believe Denver is part of a month-long kickoff, including a focus on National Suicide Prevention Week and volunteer training for employees through the Trevor Project, which supports LBGTQ+ youth.

It also works hand-in-hand with AmeriCorps, which bolsters education for Denver students.

AmeriCorps leaders like Morgan Oliver see the first-hand impact of investing in youth daily at McMeen Elementary School, and how beneficial it is for their overall well-being.

“We are the first people that kids see in the morning, greeting them, making them feel like this is the place they belong. As the day goes on, we do some one-on-one support, some classroom support,” explained Oliver.

She is able to invest in students at a young age, and help them throughout their educational careers. She believes the initiative is something we all need to take seriously as a community.

“I can’t speak highly enough about AT&T and other nonprofits that are coming together,” she said. “Our kids are all special, they all deserve the individual attention and resources they need and I’m there to help. This initiative and community is, so rallying behind them and supporting them is super important, not only now as a younger age.”