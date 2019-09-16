DENVER (CBS4) — A man who crashed a stand up scooter into a police officer — and the officer’s patrol car — is suspected of driving under the influence, according to the Denver Police Department.
It happened Saturday evening at 21st and Market streets, just a block from Coors Field.
The officer was directing traffic at the busy intersection. The officer wasn’t hurt.
#TRAFFIC #DPD Officers on scene of a stand up scooter vs a parked vehicle at 21st and N. Market St. The scooter operator was injured and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scooter operator was charged with alcohol related charges. No road closures pic.twitter.com/iocTgQxCfJ
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 14, 2019
The scooter operator was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
“The scooter operator was charged with alcohol related charges,” Denver police tweeted.
You must log in to post a comment.