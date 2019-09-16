  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — A man who crashed a stand up scooter into a police officer — and the officer’s patrol car — is suspected of driving under the influence, according to the Denver Police Department.

It happened Saturday evening at 21st and Market streets, just a block from Coors Field.

The officer was directing traffic at the busy intersection. The officer wasn’t hurt.

The scooter operator was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

“The scooter operator was charged with alcohol related charges,” Denver police tweeted.

