



A one-year-old greyhound that was hit by a car on Thursday had surgery on Monday — thanks to people who donated to a GoFundMe account.

CBS4 first reported on Oscar’s accident on Saturday. At that point, Oscar’s owner had just set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $6,000.

Oscar’s owner, Christy Avila, said she was training him in search-and-rescue techniques at the dog run near her apartment in Lakewood when he went into the street.

Avila said a car sped by and hit Oscar.

“He didn’t just run over Oscar, he drove over him and took him,” She described. “He just kind of tumbled with the tire.”

Avila said the driver stopped and offered to pay.

“He said he was just going to leave, go get his wallet, and come right back,” Avila said. “I should have known better, because he left and we don’t know where he is.”

Avila said the driver smelled like alcohol.

Ocar’s leg was fractured leg and he was heavily medicated to manage the pain. Avila said Oscar has bone fragments in his leg that needed to be removed or the leg could get infected. He spent one night at a vet clinic, but Avila took him home because she couldn’t afford the down payment for surgery.

On Monday, Avila announced that people had donated enough money to pay for Oscar’s surgery.

“I want to thank everyone again for all of your support!! We could not have done this without all of you!!! Oscar is in surgery!! I will post an update this afternoon to let you all know how it goes!!!” she wrote.

Lakewood police told CBS4 they have seized the car they believe was involved — but are still looking for the driver. Officers found an open bottle of whiskey inside the car.