DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Startup Week is official underway. It’s a chance for people who want to start their own companies to meet with other entrepreneurs.
More than 300 free sessions will be offered this year.
Denver Startup Week, co-founded by the Downtown Denver Partnership, celebrates those creative thinkers.
“We have eight tracks, they are functional tracks, focused on making you better at what you do, whether you are a founder, designer, maker, whether you are in tech and make products there is something here. We also have five different clusters to help navigate the week in your interest. Diversity, equity and inclusion is one of our clusters this year. It’s important that we build a diverse and thriving ecosytem in our city,” said Kate Barton, a spokeswoman for the Downtown Denver Partnership.
Lindsay Vonn, John Elway and Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin (the co-founders of theSkimm) are expected to speak at the events.
LINK: Denver Startup Week
