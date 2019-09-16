WESTMINSTER (CBS4) — A Westminster police officer brought a community together through a CrossFit competition called ‘Battle of the Badges,’ to honor two families in Westminster who have lost a child. Officer Richard Salazar says two cases he worked that involved the death of a child impacted him greatly.

Years ago, he responded to the disappearance and death of 10-year-old Jessica Ridgeway.

Last summer, he was dispatched to a road rage incident that took the life of 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow Jr.

“I can’t imagine what these families are going through, so I’m happy we can do something small to help,” Salazar explained.

Salazar organized ‘Battle of the Badges’ to raise money for each family’s foundation. Nearly 70 athletes signed up to compete in the fundraiser.

“For the fact that we had so many people show up for this great event just makes me feel honored,” Salazar explained.

The money raised will go towards the Jessica Ridgeway Foundation, and the Bigelow’s Big Waves Foundation.

“The money goes back to the kid’s programs and scholarships, cheerleading camps and water polo,” Salazar said. “So it’s just great.”

While athletes were competing, there was also a raffle prize drawing and a silent auction. One woman who was so touched by Salazar’s fundraiser, she decided to donate her car for the auction.

“This is going towards something that is worthwhile,” explained Juliette Kroeckel. “Seeing what he is doing for the foundations, I said this is what I want to do. We need to support our officers.”

The car was auctioned off for $4,600. The Bigelow family was at the event and told CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe that they are so appreciative of everything Officer Salazar has done, and for the community support shown at this event.

The fundraiser was held at CrossFit MOB in Thornton.