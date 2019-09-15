DENVER (CBS4) – A group of Girl Scouts turned playing with Legos into an important lesson in engineering and motion. The Girl Scout Daisies were challenged with building and testing a roller coaster.

“We built cars and we built our little persons,” said Daisy scout Kylie.

They got together to earn their Daisy Mechanical Engineering Badge. They did so by learning how to think like engineers. That means they had to gather material, and then design and build a roller coaster car out of Legos.

While it certainly helped to have a little imagination, they had to think practically too.

“We looked for safety in our cars and we looked for fast in our cars,” said Kylie.

All of this serves a greater purpose. The goal is to get girls to feel comfortable with science and engineering so when these Daises grow up, they can feel comfortable breaking into S.T.E.M. fields and feel like they belong.

Aimee Artzer the Community Partnerships Manager for Girls Scouts says, “We want girls to feel like they can explore anything and STEM is definitely part of that. So getting them interested in STEM at a young age is something that we want them to feel safe doing at Girl Scouts because it is a unique all-girl environment.”

Those lucky girls not only got their badges, but they got to take their Lego cars home as well.