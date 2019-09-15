Comments
SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Decker Fire burning near Salida grew to nearly 900 acres a week after it was started by lightning. It is burning in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness area — nine miles south of Salida.
Firefighters say the southwestern side showed active growth as the fire moved south of Merkt Creek towards the Oxcart Fire burn scar. They say it will continue to do so as well as grow along the ridge towards the peak of Methodist Mountain.
The fire can be seen at night from both the U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 corridors. No evacuations have been announced.
The public can call the Fire Info Line at (719) 626-1095 for more information.
LINK: Decker Fire Inciweb
