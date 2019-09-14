Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews rescued a climber on Friday after he fell from the 2nd Flatiron in Boulder County. The Sheriff’s Office says a man was rock scrambling just after 4 p.m. when his prosthetic leg became stuck in the rocks while he was attempting to climb down.
BCSO says he fell about 15 feet and injured his upper leg. He was treated for his injuries and evacuated from the mountain. He was later taken to a local hospital.
The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, the Boulder Fire Department, American Medical Response (AMR), and the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain
You must log in to post a comment.