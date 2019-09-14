  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews rescued a climber on Friday after he fell from the 2nd Flatiron in Boulder County. The Sheriff’s Office says a man was rock scrambling just after 4 p.m. when his prosthetic leg became stuck in the rocks while he was attempting to climb down.

2nd flatiron climber injured

(credit: Boulder County)

BCSO says he fell about 15 feet and injured his upper leg. He was treated for his injuries and  evacuated from the mountain. He was later taken to a local hospital.

The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, the Boulder Fire Department, American Medical Response (AMR), and the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain

