DENVER (CBS4) – The Mental Health Center of Denver is the community mental health provider for the City and County of Denver. People needing assistance can also call, text or walk into Colorado Crisis Services at any time.
“Not just for crises/emergencies — a great place to start to get connected to services, seek advice on what to do next, where to go, etc,” officials said.
