



NEW: A former candidate for Idaho governor says he is under investigation in the cold-case killing of a 12-year-old girl in Colorado 35 years ago. #IdPol https://t.co/134PDpySr3 — Idaho Statesman (@IdahoStatesman) September 13, 2019

— Greeley police investigating the 1984 disappearance of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews say they searched the Idaho home of Steve Pankey. Investigators called the former Idaho gubernatorial candidate a person of interest.

Pankey ran for governor of Idaho in 2014, as a Constitution Party candidate, according to the Idaho Statesman. He also ran in the 2018 Republican primary, the paper reported.

Pankey and his former wife lived about two miles away from Matthews’ home in Greeley when she was reported missing, according to the Statesman.

Greeley police said Pankey made repeated efforts to speak with detectives throughout this investigation, but when detectives went to Twin Falls, Idaho, on Aug. 15 to speak with Pankey, he refused to speak with them.

The Greeley Police Department said detectives were able to obtain a warrant and searched Pankey’s residence on Sept. 4, with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office and the Twin Falls Police Department.

According to the warrant, officers were able to seize computers and electronic devices, “any and all computer programs or software used in the operation of the computer,” as well as diaries, letters, email and other documents.

Pankey told the Statesman he willingly gave a DNA sample for testing.

“At no point in time was a request made by law enforcement to obtain Steve Pankey’s DNA,” the Greeley Police Department stated. “Pankey remains a person of interest in the murder investigation of Jonelle Matthews.”

Construction crews found Matthews’ remains in rural Weld County in July.

After singing in a holiday concert at her middle school on Dec. 20, 1984, Jonelle was taken home by a friend and the friend’s father. She was last seen at 8 p.m., entering the ranch-style home where she lived with her father, Jim; mother, Gloria; and sister.

Their father arrived home from Jennifer’s basketball game about an hour after Jonelle but found an empty house, The Greeley Tribune reported. Their mother had left earlier that day to visit family in another state, according to Jonelle’s older sister, Jennifer Mogensen.

Despite an intense search that started that night, no one was ever arrested.

Last month, Morgenson said she hopes the killer is still alive and can be tracked down using advanced DNA technology.

“This is meant to happen,” she said. “And if there’s any DNA … it’s showtime.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)