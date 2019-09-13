Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — There’s a fun new way to get a jolt of energy and test your skills at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
It’s a new exhibit called “Extreme Sports: Beyond Human Limits.” The exhibit is really a lot like an obstacle course, said CBS4 reporter Jacqueline Quynh.
“Go inside the minds and bodies of extreme athletes to explore the psychology of their motivations and learn about the science behind some of the riskier sports, such as wingsuit flying, ice and rock climbing, parkour, free diving, and much more,” the museum website states.
The museum lists some of the activities guests can experience:
- Try out a course developed by actual American Ninja Warriors at Ninja Nation™. (Plan to wear sturdy shoes! No flip-flops, heels, or bare feet allowed.)
- Virtually race the backcountry slopes.
- Get a sense of balancing along a high-line.
- Discover what it’s like to pilot a wingsuit.
- Take a virtual leap off of a cliff.
- Traverse kid-sized climbing walls for everyone that test grip and flexibility.
- Snuggle into a portaledge hanging tent and imagine dozing off on a rock ledge.
- Test your concentration abilities and your inclination to participate in extreme activities.
- Trace in the footsteps of a parkour athlete and get into an upside-down halfpipe photo op.
- Step into the Immersion Room and see what it feels like to ride a mountain bike and a whitewater kayak!
