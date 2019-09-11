Comments
(CBS4) – Drivers will commute along new lanes of Interstate 70 starting Wednesday night when traffic shifts from the current Interstate 70 bridge over Peoria Street to the new bridge. Crews have been working on the new lanes over the past few months. The new lanes are the first completed section of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 project.
Eastbound lanes will switch traffic lanes on I-70 over Peoria on Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Westbound lanes will switch traffic lanes on I-70 over Peoria on Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
During the switch, the highway will be reduced to one lane overnight as the new lanes are striped and motorists are guided onto the new Peoria bridge. Once I-70 traffic moves onto the new bridge, crews will demolish and rebuild the current structure. Once the work is completed, the existing lanes will join the newly built lanes of I-70.
Motorists should expect slight delays as traffic gets used to the shift.
