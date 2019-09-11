



– Online shoppers know the thrill of coming home to a long-awaited order. Unfortunately, disappointment is the only thing found on many doorsteps. An estimated 15 million people in the U.S. will have a package stolen from them this year.

A victim of porch pirating developed a smartphone app to keep mail out of the wrong hands.

The app, Proxii, was created after John Ladaga had a package stolen from his front porch. Ladaga and his Proxii co-founder, Diego Sanz de Acedo, used their tech savvy to develop a system that prevents theft with the help of your neighbors.

“A Proxii is someone who is vetted by us and lives in a community near you. This is someone who is either a freelancer, works from home and is always around to accept packages on your behalf,” explained Ladaga.

He says he had a package stolen just after moving to Denver. He didn’t know of any trusted neighbors who could bring his delivery inside.

Denver-based Proxii finds trusted neighbors for you.

Through the app, users can search from a list of professionally vetted Proxii’s, then select one based on proximity and profile fit. When you place an online order that will delivered at time you’re not home, you can ship the package to your Proxii address instead.

“When your package is delivered to the Proxii, you will receive a text message from your Proxii with a picture so you know it’s safe and sound,” explained Ladaga.

It’s up to the user to decide whether they want to pick it up from the Proxii’s home or have the Proxii delivered to you when you’re home.

“If you get off work at 8 p.m., which is well after UPS delivers, that’s fine! You just shoot your Proxii a text message and they will come bring it to your door,” explained Ladaga.

When the app is up and running, Ladaga estimates the cost of an unlimited Proxii subscription to cost about $20 per month. He says it’s like Uber for your mail – you pay for convenience and the Proxii gets paid, too.

“With tips, Proxii’s could easily make up to a couple hundred dollars a week eventually depending on volume. If you’re already working from home and you’re going to be available, why not accept some packages on the side and make additional money?” said Ladaga.

Ladaga hopes to have the Proxii app fully running by the holidays, but you don’t have to wait that long to try it.

Online shoppers can get their packages sent to a trusted Proxii now for free. They’re currently looking for pilot participants to test the app out. If you’d like to sign up or learn more visit: https://www.theproxiiapp.com