



— President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US Food and Drug Administration would be putting out “some very strong recommendations” regarding the use of flavored e-cigarettes in “a couple of weeks.” The newly proposed enforcement policy would require flavored e-cigarette companies to take their products off the market. U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) said she agrees with President Trump on this issue.

Children and teens vaping is considered an epidemic in Colorado. The state has the highest rates of youth usage in the nation.

“I don’t often agree with the Trump admin, but on this I do. These flavored nicotine products are causing real harm to the health of our children,” Rep. DeGette stated on Wednesday.

I don't often agree with the Trump admin, but on this I do. These flavored nicotine products are causing real harm to the health of our children. That's why I filed legislation months ago to ban them in the U.S. We have to do more to protect our kids. https://t.co/swQKt3iLkg — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) September 11, 2019

RELATED: Teen Vaping Considered Epidemic In Colorado As Mysterious Lung Illness Grows

A spokesperson for DeGette said she introduced legislation in March to ban the sale of flavored nicotine products used in e-cigarettes, “which experts believe has led to the rise in the number of teens who are now vaping.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, seated with the President, first lady Melania Trump and the acting commissioner of the FDA, announced the newly proposed enforcement policy in the Oval Office.

“It’ll take several weeks for us to put out the final guidance that will announce all the parameters around the enforcement policy, and then there will likely be about a 30-day delay to effective date, as is customary,” Azar said. But “at that point all flavored e-cigarettes other than tobacco flavor would have to be removed from the market.”

RELATED: Alabama High School Removes Bathroom Stall Doors To Deter Vaping

By May 20, he said, e-cigarette companies making tobacco-flavored products would have the chance to file for approval by the FDA. At that time, flavored-product manufacturers would also have the opportunity to file, but their products would be off the market until approved.

A sixth person in the United States has died from lung disease related to vaping, Kansas health officials said Tuesday.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FDA and state health departments have been investigating this outbreak. Health officials say they haven’t found a definitive cause or a clear connection between cases, but some are zeroing in on potential clues.

As of Friday, there have been more than 450 possible cases of lung illness associated with using e-cigarettes reported to the CDC across 33 states and the US Virgin Islands. The numbers have been changing frequently.

The first lady, whose “Be Best” platform focuses in part on children’s health and combating addiction, has spoken out more than once over her concerns over e-cigarette use by children.

“I am deeply concerned about the growing epidemic of e-cigarette use in our children. We need to do all we can to protect the public from tobacco-related disease and death, and prevent e-cigarettes from becoming an on-ramp to nicotine addiction for a generation of youth,” she tweeted earlier this week.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)