THORNTON, Colo.

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– All lanes of Interstate 25 were closed at 84th to southbound traffic due to a crash involving a semi. Copter4 flew over the crash where a sedan appeared smashed up against the median.

Copter4 flew over the crash on I-25 at 84th Avenue (credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the crash on I-25 at 84th Avenue (credit: CBS)

The semi was hauling three trucks.

The crash on I-25 at 84th Avenue on Sept. 10, 2019 (credit: CBS)

Authorities hope to have the lanes reopened around 1:15 p.m. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

