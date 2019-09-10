Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– All lanes of Interstate 25 were closed at 84th to southbound traffic due to a crash involving a semi. Copter4 flew over the crash where a sedan appeared smashed up against the median.
All lanes of I-25 closed south bound north of 84th Avenue due to major accident. Diverting traffic through the RTD park and ride lane at this time. Please use alternate routes and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/TQTSj4LVl7
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 10, 2019
The semi was hauling three trucks.
Authorities hope to have the lanes reopened around 1:15 p.m. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.
