DENVER (CBS4)– RTD continues to work to improve its driverless shuttle. The first test run of the automated electric shuttle picked up passengers at the Peña transit station and make stops within the Panasonic “Smart City” campus near DIA.
A 12-passenger bus was part of a pilot project that was tested from January to August. The shuttle struggled to operate in bad weather.
RTD is asking for a grant to fund another self-driving shuttle test. The shuttles would run between the University of Denver and the DU Light Rail Station.
