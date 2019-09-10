Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is now accepting applications for new art in public places. The P.S. You Are Here grant funds about 10 new public art pieces each year.
DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is now accepting applications for new art in public places. The P.S. You Are Here grant funds about 10 new public art pieces each year.
The grant will fund up to $10,000 per project.
The goal is to help communities transform under-used spaces and support local artists.
The deadline to submit your application is Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. Those awarded will be announced in November.
There are guidelines and requirements for all applicants.
You must log in to post a comment.