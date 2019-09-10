  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, P.S. You Are Here


DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is now accepting applications for new art in public places. The P.S. You Are Here grant funds about 10 new public art pieces each year.

The grant will fund up to $10,000 per project.

ps you are here denver art

(credit: Denver)

The goal is to help communities transform under-used spaces and support local artists.

The deadline to submit your application is Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. Those awarded will be announced in November.

There are guidelines and requirements for all applicants.

LINK: P.S. You Are Here Art Program

Comments