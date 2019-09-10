The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in a news release Tuesday the recent death involved a Kansas resident over the age of 50 who had a history of underlying health issues. The unidentified patient was hospitalized with symptoms that progressed rapidly.

WICHITA, Kan. (CBS4/AP) — Kansas health officials have confirmed the first death in the state related to an outbreak of a lung disease linked to vaping. As many as five cases nationwide have ended in death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 450 possible cases of lung disease related to vaping reported in 33 states — including two in Colorado. Children and teens vaping is considered an epidemic in Colorado. The state has the highest rates of youth usage in the nation.

The agency says no evidence of infectious diseases have been identified, meaning the illnesses are likely associated with chemical exposure. It says no specific substance or product has been linked to all cases, though many cases involve people who reported vaping THC, marijuana’s high-inducing chemical.