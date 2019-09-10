Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A family in Aurora pleads for help after their loved one was killed in a hit and run. A memorial now sits on Buckley Road where Justin Gonzalez was run over on his bicycle last week.
Investigators say two drivers hit him, and neither stopped.
Police tracked down the first hit and run driver the day it happened, but they’re still looking for that second driver.
Gonzalez leaves behind a 9-year-old son. His mom says he’s still trying to understand what happened.
“We need some kind of closure. It just feels so wrong that there are people out there who literally took a life, took his dad, and nothing, no consequences at all?” she said.
Police say the second driver was in an early 2000s two-door Honda Civic that will likely have front end damage.
