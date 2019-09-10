BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Climate activists are raising awareness about the role food production plays in greenhouse gas emissions. University of Colorado Boulder is focusing on the issue amid Food Waste Awareness Week.
A group of graduate students, alongside the City of Boulder, will be holding a series of events encouraging people to properly dispose of left over food. Those events include cooking challenges and a farmer’s roundtable discussion.
It’s currently estimated food waste contributes to 8% of global emissions. One example is the significant amount of resources used to produce food when so much of it ends up in landfills.
To keep that from happening, nonprofits like Boulder Food Rescue collect excess food from grocery stores and donate them to various sites which service low income residents.
“There’s a lot of resource use and associated greenhouse gas emissions with growing our food and we want to make sure we eat it all. Currently about 40% of the food grown in the U.S. and available to people to eat here is not eaten and that just blows my mind,” said Sarah Ditton, a Food Waste Awareness Week Co-Coordinator.
