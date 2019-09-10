  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– When visitors to Denver take the train at Denver International Airport, there’s no mistake that they’re in Broncos Country. Denver Broncos Running Back Phillip Lindsay has a special message for those passengers.

Denver Broncos - Oakland Raiders

Running back Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos looks on prior to their game against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Passengers on the train to the DIA terminal will hear Lindsay, a Colorado native, and his special message that will have everyone rooting for the Broncos!

