DENVER (CBS4)– When visitors to Denver take the train at Denver International Airport, there’s no mistake that they’re in Broncos Country. Denver Broncos Running Back Phillip Lindsay has a special message for those passengers.
🏈 🏈 🏈 DEN is ready for some football!!!! Hear Colorado native and Denver Broncos Running Back @i_CU_boy welcome arriving passengers to Denver on the train to the terminal 👇 Go @broncos!!!! #BeatTheRaiders | #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/v53fdJ8XGI
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) September 9, 2019
Passengers on the train to the DIA terminal will hear Lindsay, a Colorado native, and his special message that will have everyone rooting for the Broncos!
