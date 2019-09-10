(CBS4) – Colorado Ski Country USA is offering free and discounted ski passes for 5th and 6th graders through their annual Passport Program. Registration for the program is now available online.
The Passport Program provides three free days of skiing for Colorado 5th graders at 22 ski areas in the state. Parents of 6th graders can purchase four days of skiing or riding for $110.
To redeem the lift tickets, the passport holder will need to provide their name and birth date at the participating ski area.
Colorado Ski Country USA’s First Class Program offers 5th graders who have never skied or snowboarded the chance to receive one free full-day beginner, level one group lesson and an equipment rental package.
Passport holders and their families also have access to coupons for lessons, lift tickets and other discounts throughout the season.
The deadline to register for the 5th and 6th grade Passport is Jan. 31, 2020. To learn more about the program and participating ski areas, click here.
