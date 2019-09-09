Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to police activity. The Silverthorne Police Department is investigating a chase involving Colorado State Patrol.
CSP Eagle tweeted about the closure around 9:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody. Fire crews were called to put a car fire as a result of the chase.
I-70 Westbound is now open at MM 218. Eastbound I-70 remains closed, estimating 1 hour until re-open. Please use caution through the area.#cotraffic
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) September 10, 2019
Authorities estimate the interstate will reopen to traffic around 10:45 p.m. Officials say drivers can take Loveland Pass as an alternate route.
You must log in to post a comment.