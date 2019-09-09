Filed Under:Eisenhower Tunnel, Interstate 70, Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to police activity. The Silverthorne Police Department is investigating a chase involving Colorado State Patrol.

(credit: CDOT)

CSP Eagle tweeted about the closure around 9:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody. Fire crews were called to put a car fire as a result of the chase.

Authorities estimate the interstate will reopen to traffic around 10:45 p.m. Officials say drivers can take Loveland Pass as an alternate route.

