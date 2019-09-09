Comments
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Hunt Fire near Meeker in Rio Blanco County continues to grow. Officials updated their efforts on Monday and said the fire is now more than 2,570 acres.
Lightning sparked the fire on Sept. 5 about 26 miles southwest of Meeker.
The fire is burning in a remote area, however crews fought the fire against several historic cabins and an oil pipeline north of the fire.
“The firefighters have been terrific. They saved every one of the livestock troughs along Big Jimmy Ridge,” a landowner told the Northwest Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit.
