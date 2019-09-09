



– A Denver businessman says he’s found the unique business which tailors to millennials. Alex Kurylan opened the Denver Selfie Museum at the beginning of September, giving paying customers the chance to take as many selfies as they want at unique photo booths. For $25 per person, Kurylan allows customers to walk freely around his more than 30 different photo backdrops, many of which are interactive.

Kurylan original owned escape rooms, but said the selfie museum was more unique and promising.

“The (escape room) market kind of got full, and now they are not as viral,” Kurylan told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Taking inspiration from selfie museums in New York City, San Francisco and Chicago, Kurylan opened the first selfie museum in Denver.

“You can play and have fun, and at the same time take beautiful shots,” Kurylan said. “Some people manage to take over 100 pictures.”

While there is no age limit to participate, Kurylan said most of his customers are millennials. Younger participants, like Treveon Yslas, said the venue was a fun way to show your personality.

“This is my first time coming here,” Yslas said. “I’m going to save (my pictures), and send them to my mom.”

Kurylan said foot traffic through his venue was steady for the first couple days of business. However, once the first guests photos were shared he was very busy. In five days of business, Kurylan said he welcomed more than 1,000 guests. He said he was forced to set up a reservation system, mostly to make sure the photo booths wouldn’t become overcrowded, prohibiting some from being able to take as many photos as they wanted.

The museum is located at 1525 Market Street. Visit the website at denverselfiemuseum.com.