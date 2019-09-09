DENVER (CBS4) – It was a great weekend for volunteering and our CBS4 team joined thousands of other Coloradans on Xcel Energy’s 9th annual Day of Service. They came together for 83 nonprofit projects which benefit countless people.
There were lots of familiar faces — and lots of smiles — at the Denver Health Foundation project to make blankets for babies in need.
The foundation helps families with critical needs — and a little comfort with a blanket is a feeling of security at a time when so many families struggle.
Alan Gionet was among dozens of people helping to cut new trails on Green Mountain along with Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado. The organization helps improve outdoor spaces for all of Colorado.
Rick Sallinger got his hands dirty and made some new friends at Higher Ground Healing, which provides equine assisted therapy.
Tori Mason helped with a painting project at Warren Village. Warren Village helps low-income, single-parent families achieve sustainable personal and economic self-sufficiency.
Day of Service was created to honor, remember and pay tribute to the 9/11 victims, survivors, first responders, organizers say.
